President of Hellenic Republic sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day, I would like to extend to you, on behalf of the people of Greece, and on my own behalf, my sincere congratulations and wish the people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Taking this opportunity, I wish to reaffirm my confidence in further strengthening of the relations between our countries both in bilateral format, as well as within international organizations. I am convinced that the successful cooperation between Greece and Azerbaijan in the field of energy will further contribute to the development and stability in our region, and will expand to other areas of mutual interest.

Your Excellency, on the occasion of your national holiday, I convey my best wishes to you. Please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Katerina Sakellaropoulou

President of the Hellenic Republic