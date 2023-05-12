TODAY.AZ / Politics

Decision on election results made by people, but not West - Turkish President

12 May 2023 [17:41] - TODAY.AZ

“The decision on the election results is made by the people, not the West.”

According to Azernews, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an said this during his speech at a rally in Istanbul.

According to him, statements by CHP (RPP) chairman Kemal K?l?chdaro?lu about election management from Russia are unfounded: “He often lies.”

Erdogan said that now most Western countries want to defeat the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK).

To recall that earlier Kilichdaroglu said that Russia is interfering in the elections.

