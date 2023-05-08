Intelligence Online: French military attaché to appear in Armenia

The appointment of a military attache with a special residence at the French embassy in Yerevan should take place soon. This is reported by the French edition of Intelligence Online, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The publication writes: “This is how a special private military channel of communication between France and Armenia will be built.”

The publication hints that such an agreement was reached back in April 2022 during the visit to Paris of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. Then, a little later, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced the creation of a military mission at the French Embassy in Armenia.

It should be reminded that now the duties of the French attaché in Armenia are performed by Colonel Frederic Campos, whose residence is located in Georgia. The publication also noted that in April 2022, he took part in a meeting of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

Useless efforts

The Armenian media are also paying increased attention to the Intelligence Online report that “France’s efforts in Armenia were hit in March 2022 when Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned.” According to the publication, he was a "valuable ally" of Paris.