Facets of National Leader's political genius: Man who brings his country to world stage

By Yusif Abbaszade

Successful and accurate definitions of the concept of "politics" say that this is the art of governing the state and society. This art is mastered by a few who manage to implement social ideas that bring people prosperity, stability and confidence in the future.

They know how to create a favorable order in which various social strata successfully realize their abilities and opportunities for comprehensive development.

In the new history of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev became an indisputably successful political leader who played an exceptional role in the formation of a national state. He managed to rally the creative forces of the people around him in order to achieve strategic goals.

In the early 90s of the last century, when the Azerbaijani people restored their national independence, the young country faced difficult tasks. The fate of statehood and future generations depended on their decision.

The economic regress, which became a heavy legacy of the Soviet era, the Armenian intervention, and finally, the fragmentation of the national structure required a competent approach and fine management. At the most crucial moment in history, the Azerbaijani people entrusted their fate to Heydar Aliyev, knowing that only he, with his knowledge and experience, could cope with the difficult challenges of the era.

It has long been observed that successful politicians are able to overcome inertia and inaction, they know how to concentrate the energy of people in the main directions. The people of Azerbaijan have known about the great abilities of Heydar Aliyev since Soviet times.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he led the republic and was able to make it a leader as part of a large union. After the National Leader became one of the leaders of the USSR, having established himself as a great strategist. After the collapse of the Soviet regime, the Azerbaijani people saw in him the only person capable of helping their people in the fight against backwardness, with the task of building paradigms of statehood in the conditions of sovereign development.

The cornerstone of the Great Leader's policy at the turn of the century was protection from external influences and building a new energy concept. An exceptional role in the new history of Azerbaijan was played by the "contract of the century", signed on September 20, 1994 in Baku with the world's leading oil and gas companies. This was an event of epochal significance, which predetermined the fate of the country and the Caucasian-Caspian region.

This event became possible after the will of Heydar Aliyev reached a temporary truce in the war with Armenia.

The signing of the contract opened the way for foreign investment in the Azerbaijani economy. The oil and gas sector again felt a surge of strength, regaining its locomotive role in the industrial revival program.

Over 27 years, 89 billion US dollars have been invested in the oil and gas sector of the country. The development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of offshore fields and the Shah Deniz gas field project brought Azerbaijan $170 billion in revenue.

According to forecasts, the undeveloped reserves of the block of ACG fields in the amount of 400 million tons will ensure the sustainable development of Azerbaijan until 2050.

The central element of Heydar Aliyev's policy was the revival of the national economy, which over the years made it possible to create a strong national army, improve the social sphere and other important sectors of the national industry.

Since 2003, Heydar Aliyev's political successor, President Ilham Aliyev, has continued the course of intensive development of the country on the basis of the approved priorities.

At present, Azerbaijan, according to the data of the world's leading rating agencies, is a country with a steady annual economic growth.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan, as a result of a successful counter-offensive operation on the fronts of the Karabakh war, liberated its occupied lands and restored its territorial integrity.

The successful course of the republic is the result of an effective policy, at the origins of which was the great Heydar Aliyev, who managed to confidently bring his country to the world stage.



