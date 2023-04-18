Azerbaijan-Israel relations can be nascence of economic era for S Caucasus and Mid-East

Sabina Mammadli

The secret of strong cooperation lies in mutual respect and trust, as well as common goals and interests. When countries prioritize these factors, they can build meaningful and sustainable cooperation that benefits all parties involved. This has always been the case with Azerbaijan and Israel, who throughout the history of bilateral ties have supported each other’s territorial integrity and proved to be trustworthy partners in various spheres.

The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel’s Tel Aviv has been another step in the direction of bilateral partnership. Not long after this historic act, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is due to visit Azerbaijan’s Baku, where he is expected to take part in the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission, which will be held on April 19, as well as hold a number of meetings with the country's officials. The minister is accompanied by a business delegation of 20 Israeli companies in the field of cybersecurity, homeland security, water supply, and agriculture, which further indicates that the cooperation between the two countries is limitless.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel in January-February 2023 amounted to $334.1 million, which is 26.36 percent more than in the same period last year. Such statistics serve to prove that the high-level cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is beneficial for both states.

In a comment to Azernews, Director of Azerbaijan Jewish Media Center Nasimi Abilov talked about the visit of the Israeli FM, as well as the future prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that Cohen’s visit coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Abilov added that it also follows the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, during which the foreign minister was invited to visit Baku.

“Let us inform you that Eli Cohen is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time as a foreign minister. If we take into account that Israel's relations and its status in the world are vast, then the importance of the visit to Azerbaijan can be noted,” the director stated.

Having noted further prospects of cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan, Abilov stressed that the relations of mutual friendship and cooperation between the two countries are based not only on economic and strategic benefits, but also on traditional historical, and cultural roots. He also added that the political relations between the two countries are also at a high level.

“For many years now, Israel has become the main supplier of weapons and high technologies to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has received weapons and military equipment worth about 5 billion dollars so far from its ally in the Middle East. Such an agreement brought only a favor to Azerbaijan,” he remarked.

Furthermore, the expert stressed that Azerbaijan and Israel have become key regional players for each other, especially by cooperating in the sectors that both countries need most.

“The studying and promotion of new ways of economic, business and trade relations are being successfully carried out. Thus, relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are not limited to trade and arms import. Since both countries consider Iran a "regional antagonist", the concept of military cooperation between the two states has deepened. Officials in Tehran view these military ties as a threat to Iran's security. Nevertheless, bilateral relations in all fields will continue at the same pace of development, and this will bring success to both nations at the regional and international levels,” he added.

To finalize, Abilov pointed out that both countries need close cooperation with each other from a broad political perspective and to ensure that these links are based not only on mutual interests in trade and security issues but also on long-standing traditions of Jewish-Azerbaijani friendship.