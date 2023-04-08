Spokesperson: Azerbaijan always takes adequate measures to provocative steps

Adequate measures taken by Azerbaijan have always been a response to provocative steps, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

The spokesperson made the comments in response to the remarks made by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Naseer Kanani regarding the declaration of 4 employees of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan as "persona non grata".

The official noted that the remarks of the Iranian spokesperson were biased and emotional.

"Regarding the claim of the Iranian side that the measure taken by Azerbaijan is contrary to the principles of neighborhood, we inform you that the illegal activity on the territory of Azerbaijan is not compatible with neighborly relations and the steps taken in response are within the framework of the Vienna Convention," the official added.

He stated that Islamic solidarity excludes the use of religion for political purposes, interference in the internal affairs of Muslim neighbors, and at the same time does not include support for the military occupation of the territories of another Muslim country.

"Azerbaijan has always established relations with its neighbors based on the principle of reciprocity and has never been interested in breaking these relations," Hajizada stressed.