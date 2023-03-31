Azerbaijan strongly condemns remarks of Iranian official

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the statement made by Spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani and called him to listen carefully to the comments made by Jeyhun Bayranmov, Azernews reports per the ministry.

In a statement released on March 31, the Iranian official demanded an explanation from Azerbaijan for the foreign minister’s comments about a “new stage in strategic partnership” and noted Israel's "intention to turn the Azerbaijani soil into a platform for posing threats to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national security".

Commenting on the matter, the Azerbaijani ministry recalled that Bayramov did not express any position against Iran during the press briefing with the Israeli foreign minister.

"In this regard, we consider this statement made by Iranian Foreign Ministry as the next anti-Azerbaijani step. We inform you that Azerbaijan has never allowed its territory to be used against third countries," the ministry added.

It was pointed out that contrary to what was said by Kanaani, threats and provocations have been made against Azerbaijan from the territory of Iran.

"For example, the conduction of military drills by Iran along the borders of Azerbaijan, military operations across the border, anti-Azerbaijani statements made by Iranian officials, even involving children by Iranian security structures such as the IRGC, and shooting and demonstrating threatening videos against Azerbaijan near Khudafarin bridge, the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran, the preliminary traces of the investigation of the terrorist act against MP Fazil Mustafa can be mentioned," the ministry listed.

Furthermore, it was noted that today the "Iranian-Armenian brotherhood" remains a threat to the region as a whole. The ministry recalled how Iran has turned a blind eye to Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands for the last 30 years.

"It is well known that Iran does not pay attention to the occupation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur and the looting of these areas, the selling of stones removed from the houses in these areas in Iranian markets, the destruction of 65 of the existing 67 mosques," the ministry stressed.

The ministry emphasized that this statement is the next step in the crisis of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

"These threats from the Iranian side can never scare Azerbaijan. Despite the military support sent to Armenia from Iran, the Azerbaijani army defeated the invading Armenian army in 2020. After that, any aggression and provocation against Azerbaijan will be resolutely prevented," the ministry concluded.



