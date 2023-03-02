Azerbaijani President appoints first deputy director of Heydar Aliyev Center

Azerbaijani President appointed Fargan Novruzov as the first deputy director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

Until this appointment, Fargan Novruzov worked as an adviser to the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

He graduated from Baku State University in 2009.

In 2011, he received a master's degree in political science from the University of Strasbourg, France, and in 2012, a master's degree in law from the same university.

In 2017-2020, he was the director of the legal department of the International Bank of Azerbaijan. He is a member of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan.