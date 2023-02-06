Azerbaijan establishes operational headquarters in Turkiye

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan has established operational headquarters at its embassy in Ankara as well as at the Consulates General in the cities of Istanbul and Kars over the earthquake that hit Kahramanmarash and surrounding provinces, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkiye maintains communication with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), other state bodies of Turkiye, as well as with the head of the delegation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, who arrived in Turkiye to provide assistance and determine the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the earthquake.

The ministry notes that the embassy maintains contact regularly with Azerbaijani students studying in Turkiye and the received information will be presented to the media. It is requested not to refer to unofficial information.

Citizens of the Azerbaijani Republic and their relatives affected by the earthquake are requested to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkiye via +905355776168.

Moreover, the following numbers of the Consulates General of Azerbaijan are also available:

Istanbul: +905366138648

Kars: +905527801418, +905075893011.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeast Turkiye.