New training period kicked off in Azerbaijani Army

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army have conducted theoretical exercises under the combat training plan for 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Types of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijani army, as well as special educational institutions, are holding theoretical training classes for the new training period as envisaged under the combat training plan for 2023.

During the exercises, military personnel gets trained on their responsibilities and tasks as well as the features of weapons and equipment, how to use them effectively, and safety precautions.

According to the ministry, in order to keep the soldiers' combat readiness at a constant high level, activities on inspecting the state of combat readiness will be carried out in the Azerbaijan Army's military units throughout the new training period. The units will move to the training facilities and combined-arms ranges after being placed on alert and removed from the permanent deployment points.