President Ilham Aliyev meets with EBRD's First Vice President in Davos

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jurgen Rigterink in Davos.

They hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and emphasized that the Bank participates in important projects in the country.

The sides noted the contribution of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on prospective priorities, including cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, information technologies, and renewable energy.