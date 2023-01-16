Day 36: Environmental vigil on Khankandi-Lachin road in full swing

The peaceful environmental vigil of Azerbaijani eco-activists, youth representatives, and people from all walks of life, in the midst of Karabakh under Shusha, is on Day 36 with permanent demands and slogans in effect.

Tested by biting frost, civil protesters on the road passing through snow-covered high hills are defying nature’s challenge with their determination and selflessness, and altruism, proving that the deeds of the martyrs are properly protected and the future of every inch of the blood-soaked fatherland is faithfully and decently secured.

On Day 35, the protest on the Khankandi-Lachin road against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan proceeded as usual, letting ICRC and Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles move back and forth unhampered.

In particular, over 20 ICRC and Russian vehicles of various marks with passengers moved via the Lachin road to Khankandi without hindrance, carrying items of luggage and medication.

In addition, five passenger cars moved unimpeded from Khankandi to Lachin, and as cameras fixed, Armenian families were inside two ICRC vehicles.

Video clips from the scene reveal that Azerbaijani eco-activists remain loyal to principles of humanism and step aside when the transport means pass through the manmade row and remain steadfast in urging sides to respect the national laws of Azerbaijan and the preservation of the environmental norms.