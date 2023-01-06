France's position posing grave threat to Armenians – Azerbaijani political scientist

By Trend

France's position poses a grave threat to the Armenians, Azerbaijani political scientist Elshad Hasanov told Trend.

According to him, France has always pursued a biased policy against Azerbaijan, and the article recently published by the French Charlie Hebdo magazine is proof of this.

"As can be seen from the article, France is unequivocally on the side of Armenia. In the meantime, the publication is to ignore peace efforts aimed to ensure regional stability. France has always stood with Armenia and backed it. French President Emmanuel Macron has declared support for Armenia and tried to blame Azerbaijan lately," Hasanov said.

As he noted, Paris' approach to the processes in the South Caucasus is in its own interests. Judging by recent events, France is pursuing a hostile policy towards Azerbaijan.

"However, official Baku is interested in the position of neither the French authorities nor the media writing on orders, such as Charlie Hebdo. Paris is trying to derail the peace process, while Azerbaijan is ???? close to signing a peace treaty with Armenia. The open expression by Charlie Hebdo of France's desire to create a new military atmosphere in the region is clearly visible from the style it has chosen," Hasanov added.