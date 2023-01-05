US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations steps down from post

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

US Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker has retired from his position, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made by Spokesman for US State Department Ned Price at a briefing.

"Ambassador Reeker’s work as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations accelerated engagement and helped build a structured process to bring peace to a troubled region. His contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace," he said.

In a tweet, the spokesperson expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his 30-year-long service.

"We extend our gratitude to Ambassador Philip Reeker for his 30-year service to the American people and for his tireless diplomatic efforts with the @StateDept, including most recently as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. We will all miss him,” he tweeted.

He further added that Reeker’s departure in no way undermines the US commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region.

In this regard, he recalled the meetings of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Price added that the US will continue to do what has the best prospects of moving forward with that vision.

"The US continues to engage bilaterally with like-minded partners, like the European Union, and through international organizations, like the OSCE, to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the official stressed.