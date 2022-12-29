Think tank raps Armenia for relying on Russian support in occupation of Azerbaijani lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenia hoped for Russia to support its occupation policy, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) Farid Shafiyev said.

He made the remarks at a year-end press conference.

"Since 2019, Armenia has not taken any steps with regard to the Madrid proposals. At least, there was a question about the return of five districts. They refused it, too. Naturally, all this was perceived negatively by Russia," he alleged.

He also reminded the public that Azerbaijan filed lawsuits against Armenia with the International ?ourt of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.

“The issues of compensation are very complicated. We’ll raise these issues separately in the national court," he noted.

The official stressed that a Swiss company also conducts illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and receives income, noting that a lawsuit against it in the Swiss court is being prepared.

Further, Shafiyev pointed out that the main work of the center is to bring geopolitics to foreign partners, due to which various events are being held both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The chairman underlined that the center has done extensive research into the activities of the Armenian Diaspora in France, Russia, and Argentina, with help of think tanks operating in these countries.

"There will be a report on the Armenian Diaspora in the Middle East," he added.