Official: Two customs posts operate on Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Two Azerbaijani posts, Gazanci and Eyvazli, operate on the country's liberated territories, State Customs Committee Acting Chairman Shahin Baghirov said.

He made the remarks at the discussions of the amendments to the customs code at a meeting of the parliament's committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship, Azernews reports.

He noted that these checkpoints are in Zangilan and Gubadli districts.

Shahin Baghirov added that work is underway to open the Aghband checkpoint in Karabakh, and to open new corridors on the liberated territories.

Moreover, he stated that the necessary work is being done, which will have a positive impact on strengthening the overall economic environment in Nakhchivan.

"The State Customs Committee will carry out the necessary work in this direction," he said.

Further, he mentioned that the issuance of certificates of Euro-4 conformity has been digitalized in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the chairman added that work is underway in Azerbaijan to regulate the import of medicines for personal use.

"Azerbaijani citizens can get information on customs legislation through the chatbots," he added.

