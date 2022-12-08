Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian prosecutor generals meet in Moscow

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian prosecutor generals held a meeting in Moscow on December 8, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev outlined the importance of minefield maps to protect the life and health of people. He also condemned illegal visits paid to liberated Karabakh, as well as illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources.

He stressed the importance of continuing the process of joint activities to find Azerbaijanis who went missing after the first and second Karabakh wars.

Moreover, Kamran Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's full compliance with the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

The officials also discussed the implementation of statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders, as well as mechanisms for further cooperation in the legal field.