Azerbaijan preparing strategic goods list – State Reserves Agency

By Trend

Azerbaijan is preparing the strategic goods list, Deputy Chairman of the State Reserves Agency Hidayat Azimov said at a joint meeting of the Parliament's Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising and the Agrarian Policy Committee, Trend reports.

He noted that this list contains food reserves, medicines, energy reserves, oil products, and other products.

According to him, the corresponding bills have been developed and now are at the stage of coordination with the relevant public agencies.