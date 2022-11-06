Azerbaijani MoD denies Armenia's truce violation report as wide of the mark

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 4, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied Armenia's statement about the shelling of its territories, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry pertaining to the purported shelling of its territory by units of the Azerbaijani army is inaccurate and does not reflect reality.

The Defense Ministry flatly denied the shelling of the alleged territories by military units in the area.

Earlier, the ministry reported that on the night of November 3-4, units of the Armenian armed forces using various calibers of weapons subjected to five-hour fire positions of the Azerbaijan army, stationed in the directions of Yellija and Mollabayramli settlements of Kalbajar District, from their positions in the directions of Azizli and Verin Shorzha settlements of Basarkechar region.

Following the October 31 bilateral meeting in Sochi of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, an agreement was reached to refrain from the use of force and threats.



