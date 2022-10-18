Azerbaijan accepts congratulations on Day of Restoration of Independence

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On October 18, Azerbaijan marks the Day of Restoration of Independence, Azernews reports.

British ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld in a tweet congratulated Azerbaijan on the day.

“Today is a truly remarkable day in the history of Azerbaijan. 31 years ago Azerbaijan regained its independence. This beautiful country lived under the rule of the USSR for 70 years, but despite this, it preserved its culture and values. Britain has been with Azerbaijan since the day Azerbaijan regained its independence. For the past 30 years, we have been cooperating in different areas such as culture, economy, environment, education, energy, and many others. This cooperation is expanding every year, and the friendship between our countries and people is getting stronger. I congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on its Restoration of Independence Day,” the message said.

Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek also joined the congratulations with a tweet.

“Happy Restoration of Independence Day, Azerbaijan! As our countries celebrate 30 years of close friendship & deepening cooperation, we stand with our Azerbaijani friends in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous & hopeful future for the region,” he tweeted.

At the end of his tweet, the ambassador said "(This message is not a drill)" alluding to Iran's ongoing military drills on Azerbaijan's southern borders along the Araz River.

German ambassador to Azerbaijan Dr. Ralf Horlemann also added his voice to the congratulations in a tweet on his page.

“Happy Independence Day! I want to express my warmest congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan on today’s 31st anniversary of the Restoration of Independence.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan's Day of Restoration of Independence.

"I sincerely congratulate dear Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence. We, Turks, are born free, we live free!" his tweet reads.

The head of the Organization of Turkic States, Baghdad Amreyev, congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence in a letter published on the organization's website.

"On this day, which marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of the independence of Azerbaijan being our member state and founder, I’m very pleased to convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of fraternal Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said.

He also mentioned Azerbaijan's contribution to the unification of the Turkic world.

“The tremendous progress and achievements of Azerbaijan in the political, economic, and social spheres over these 31 years, its important role in ensuring peace, security, and stability in our region and beyond, and its efforts to promote unity and solidarity among the Turkic peoples are valued both by the Turkic world and the international community,” he said.

“I express my gratitude to dear President Ilham Aliyev, all ministries, public and private structures of Azerbaijan for the constant support and assistance that allow the Organization of Turkic States to confidently move towards a new period of development,” Amreyev added.

One of the most popular Internet search engines Google also dedicated a Doodle to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Doodle is a Google search engine logo stylized in honor of holidays or events. Doodles can either be static or include animations, jokes, and even Flash mini-games. When you click on a doodle, you can go to a search page with a query about the event or holiday in honor of which this doodle is drawn.