Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces holding joint drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The underwater offense (SAT) and underwater defense (SAS) units of the Azerbaijan Navy and the special forces of the Turkish Navy are conducting joint drills in Marmaris, Turkiye, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

The drills are being conducted at the Aksaz naval base under the approved training plan for 2022.

The military personnel of the two nations is carrying out tasks on the development of land and sea tactics, the search for unexploded ammunition and sea mines, as well as their destruction.

Individual and group tactical shoots in the day and night mode, combined marches, ambushes, and raids in mixed groups, and long-distance underwater swimming exercises at sea using special underwater breathing equipment are planned for training participants.

The training will last until October 14, the ministry said.

In the meantime, the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov is paying an official visit to Italy to attend the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Admiral Enrico Credendino, the ministry said in a separate report.

The major goal of the event, which is being held with the participation of Naval Forces Commanders from 44 nations and officials from 18 maritime organizations, is to have discussions on guaranteeing marine transit safety.

The International Symposium will continue until October 7.



