Armenia renews shelling of Azerbaijani positions along state border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani military positions in Tovuz, Kalbajar, and Dashkasan districts on the state border, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 2345 hours on September 22 to 0830 on September 23, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various caliber arms, periodically subjected to fire Azerbaijani military positions in Tovuz’s Koxanabi, Kalbajar’s Keshdaq, and Barmagbina, Dashkasan’s Tazakand villages from their positions in Chinarli village of Tavush region, and Yukhari (Verin) Shorja, Gunashli, and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar [Gegharkunik] region on the state border, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13.

The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.



