Türkiye warns Armenia against further provocations against Azerbaijan

By Sabina Mammadli

Türkiye has once again warned Armenia against the inadmissibility of further provocations against Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He made the remarks at the XIII Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara.

Further, the minister noted that Türkiye has been and remains on the fair side and stands for justice.

"This was also the case with Karabakh when Türkiye supported the heroic Azerbaijani army," he said.

The minister added that after the 44-day second Karabakh war, Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus, to form an atmosphere of cooperation.

Moreover, he emphasized that the victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war created conditions for the start of the peace process in the South Caucasus.

"Both friends and enemies should know that Azerbaijan will never be alone," he said.