New medal established in Azerbaijan

New medal was established in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On Amendments to the Law "On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal "20th Anniversary of the Institute of the Ombudsman (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2002-2022)".

