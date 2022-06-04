Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia hold 10th meeting of Tripartite Working Group

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian and Russian counterparts - Mher Grigoryan and Alexei Overchuk respectfully, held the 10th meeting of the Tripartite Working Group n Moscow on June 3.

According to the information, the parties discussed and brought together their positions on issues of border, customs and other types of control, as well as the safe passage of citizens, vehicles and goods on roads and railways through the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on possible routes for the passage of the highway, which provides transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia.

It was mentioned that the parties will continue to work on the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of the three states regarding the unblocking of transport links in the region.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk have signed a number of documents as part of the 20th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on April 26.

On May 24, the first meeting of border delimitation commissions led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian Mher Grigoryan was held on the on the state border in line with the agreement reached between the leaders of the countries in Brussels.

The parties confirmed their willingness to cooperate on delimitation and other matters within the commission's framework. The conference also discussed the commission's joint operations' organizational and procedural difficulties.

To recap, on May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the three leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.