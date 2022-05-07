Azerbaijan's FM meets with FAO Director-General

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu on May 6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Welcoming the guest, Bayramov stressed that our country has always attached importance to cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies.

Noting that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN, the minister emphasized the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the FAO implemented during this period. He also outlined Azerbaijan's special attention paid to food security.

Qu Dongyu expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and fruitful meetings with the country's officials. He underscored the country's great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture. The director-general drew attention to promoting cooperation in the field of digital transition in agriculture, the introduction of innovations, as well as farmers' education.

Bayramov informed the guest about the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of the country, including work in the field of agriculture and alternative energy, as well as the concept of 'smart village' implemented in these areas. The minister stressed the good cooperation and exchange of best experience with the UN specialized agencies in the process of restoration and reconstruction.

The director-general expressed interest in further strengthening the existing cooperation between FAO and Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, discussions were held on the topic of digital agriculture and food, as well as digital rural development, and the importance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO in these areas was emphasized.