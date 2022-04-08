Israeli leader congratulates Aliyev on 30 years of diplomatic ties

President of Israel Isaac Herzog has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the State and the people of Israel, let me congratulate you, on this festive day in which we mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between our countries.

This anniversary is an opportunity to commend the good bilateral relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which include collaboration in various fields, such as political, economic, cultural and more. This auspicious occasion of the renewal of the relations is close to my heart, as my father, the late Sixth President of the State of Israel, Chaim Herzog was the President at the time.

As we mark this significant landmark in our relations, I hope to see us fulfil an additional milestone, in the opening of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel. This will be a natural step succeeding the opening of the Tourism Office and the Trade Representation Office, and an attest to our close and strategic ties.

I would like to reiterate my invitation to Your Excellency to visit Israel during this upcoming year, so we may jointly inaugurate your new embassy.

It gives me great pleasure to also wish you and all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan a very happy and healthy Novruz.

May these relations continue to expand and deepen in the future," the Israeli president wrote.