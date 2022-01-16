Azerbaijan hands over one more missing citizen back to Armenia

Baku has handed over back to Yerevan an Armenian citizen, who got lost, Trend reported with the reference to the Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov on January 15.

A 68-year-old Armenian citizen, Andranik Aleksanyan, was returned to Armenia through Russian peacekeepers.

A day earlier, on January 14, Aleksanyan got lost and crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan.

Overall, Azerbaijan returned 21 Armenian servicemen to Armenia on November 26, December 4 and December 19, 2021.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Karabakh war.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.