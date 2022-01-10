Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan appeals to citizens

By Trend

The Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan addressed the Azerbaijani citizens living in Kazakhstan in connection with the events in this country, Trend reports referring to the embassy's Twitter.

"Dear citizens, the embassy renders assistance to our compatriots who cannot get in touch with relatives or family members living in the Republic of Kazakhstan due to the problems with the communication,” the message said.

“For this reason, we remind that you can contact the embassy at [email protected] or at +7780002838, +77172755527,” the message said. “We ask our citizens to take into account the fact that the internet does not work or partially works in the country, as well as there are the problems with communication several times a day.”

According to the message, the embassy did not receive any information about the injury of the Azerbaijani citizens as a result of the events in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.