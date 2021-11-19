TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian FM expresses confidence in trilateral meeting among Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian leaders

19 November 2021 [18:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed confidence during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde that a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia will be held, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

“You have said that according to the Kremlin’s comment on a possible upcoming trilateral meeting, a consensus is required for this meeting,” Lavrov said.

“I can confirm that to obtain a consensus, all those who are going to meet must agree with this,” the Russian foreign minister added.

Lavrov has expressed confidence that such a meeting will be held.

