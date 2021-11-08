Azerbaijan to issue Victory Day commemorative currency

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) has presented commemorative currency to be issued to circulation on the occasion of the anniversary of the Azerbaijani army's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

Speaking at the event, Bank Chairman Elman Rustamov noted that to perpetuate the history of this victory, the CBA will issue to circulation 'Zafar' (Victory) AZN 500 banknote, and 'Zafar' commemorative coin made of gold and silver, as well as ‘Shusha’, ‘Jabrayil’, ‘Gubadli’, ‘Aghdam’, ‘Zangilan’, ‘Fuzuli’, ‘Lachin’, ‘Kalbajar’, ‘Khojavand’ and ‘Sugovushan’ silver commemorative coins.

The main design elements of the commemorative banknote are Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's words – “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, the image of the Mullah Panah Vagif Mausoleum, the Khudafarin Bridge, the Askaran Fortress, as well as the words “November 8 Victory Day”, “Kharibulbul”, red tulips embodying the blood of martyrs and veterans, invincible Azerbaijani soldiers and country's tricolor flag.

Additionally, the Central Bank also renewed AZN 20 banknote dedicated to the ‘Karabakh’ motif within the existing concept that will be issued to circulation next year. The main design motifs on this banknote are – swords, helmets and shields depicting the strength, power and commitment of the Azerbaijani people, as well as the Kharibulbul sign, considered a pearl of Karabakh flora that symbolizes victory and the word ‘Karabakh’.

The National Bank of Azerbaijan was established by the presidential decree dated February 11, 1992, and was renamed into the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on March 18, 2009. The main goal of the Central Bank is to maintain price stability within its authorities set by the law, to organize and ensure operations of centralized interbank and other unlicensed payment systems, as well as support the stability of the banking system.