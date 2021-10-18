First VP shares Instagram post on Restoration of Independence Day

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on the occasion of October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on her official Instagram page.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: “Today we are celebrating the Day of Restoration of Independence, which embodies the state sovereignty, the freedom, strong will and solidarity of our people. I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this holiday and wish each of our fellow-citizens robust health, love, joy and happiness. I ask God’s mercy for all our martyrs who died for the Motherland. May the state independence of Azerbaijan, peace and tranquility in our country last forever!”