Envoys, reporters start visiting Sugovushan, Talish

By Vafa Ismayilova

On October 16, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media started visiting Sugovushan and Talish liberated from Armenian occupation in last year's war.

The visit takes place under presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev's leadership. Diplomats and journalists will visit the villages of Sugovushan and Talish.

Meanwhile, Hajiyev stated that during the previous occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia left vast Azerbaijani territories without water.

"Upon instruction of President Ilham Aliyev with the diplomatic corps we are making the 7th visit since 10th November 2020 to liberated lands of Azerbaijan. This time our destination is Sugovushan and Talish. By occupying Sugovushan Armenia deprived vast lands of water,” the presidential aide wrote on his official Twitter account.

On October 3, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani army raised the national flag in Sugovuushan, and liberated the Talish village in Tartar.

Azerbaijan regularly organizes vistis of international delegations, officials, envoys, journalists and ordinary people to liberated lands to familiarize them with the situation in those areas.

On October 15, President Ilham Aliyev said in a CIS session that thousands of politicians, diplomats and journalists from many countries visited the liberated territories in less than one year.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.