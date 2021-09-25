FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold meeting with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Upon the initiative of the other side, the separate meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Stephane Visconti of France, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) and with the Armenian Foreign Minister with participation of the co-chairs took place in New York, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry reported.

Exchange of views was held to take forward the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the new realities on the ground.

The well-known position of Azerbaijan on the post-conflict situation was reiterated to the counterparts.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.