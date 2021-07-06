Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused by Armenian aggression [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

On July 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed four decrees to finance the elimination of damage caused by Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan during last year’s war, the president’s press service reported today.

In line with a presidential decree, 30 million manats have been allocated to the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture for the restoration of damaged facilities and the implementation of repair and construction work to eliminate the damage caused by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s territory.

Moreover, 5.2 and 5.4 million manats have been allocated to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy respectively in order to pay compensation to civilians and to eliminate the damage caused to the civilian population and state-owned vehicles, business entities as a result of Armenian aggression, the decrees read.

Furthermore, 1.4 million manats have been allocate to the Ministry of Agriculture to eliminate the damage inflicted on agriculture (agricultural products, machinery, arable land, livestock, etc.), according to another presidential decree.

The financial support has been allocated from the Reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan in line with the Article 109/32 of the Constitution. It should be noted that Azerbaijan has set up a State Commission to assess and repair the damage caused to civilians, state property and business entities in Armenian armed attacks since September 27, 2020.

In the post-war period after November 2020, the government has provided support to over 21,000 citizens affected by the Second Karabakh War.

As part of these support measures and in line with the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

2,904 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

Moreover, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.