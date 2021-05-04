Azerbaijan continues to de-mine liberated territories

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has said that around 285 hectares of the territories liberated from Armenia's occupation were cleared of mines in April 2021.

As part of search operations carried out from April 1 to 30, some 364 antipersonnel mines, 148 anti-tank mines, and 1,098 unexploded ordnances were found.

In general, 2,028 hectares of liberated territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances since November 10, 2020.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier described Armenia’s failure to provide the mine maps as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this is yet another war crime by Armenia as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on the liberated territories after the war.