Mine Terror: Armenia's terrifying deceit – Trend’s video project

Idris Ismayilov, head of the clearance and investigation department of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, answered Trend's questions.

Ismayilov spoke about the accelerated work on the demining of areas in which the communication lines and roads will be built, as well as the areas under crops.

Moreover, the Armenians mined roadsides, water resources, energy sources, religious monuments, sacred places, social facilities, private houses.

Ismayilov also spoke about booby traps.

The Armenian troops planted most of the mines during the retreat.

