Experts from Russia arrive in Azerbaijan to de-mine Karabakh lands

By Trend

A group from the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in de-mining the country’s liberated (from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s website.

This group of 25 qualified specialists will replace another group which completed three months of work and will return to Russia.

Colonel Mirali Feyziyev, head of the Karabakh regional center under Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry, met the Russian specialists at the Ganja International Airport.







