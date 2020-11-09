Sons of Azerbaijan restore law and justice - Lebanese historian

By Trend





The sons of the Azerbaijani people are restoring law and justice by liberating their territories, well-known Lebanese historian Ali Bekraki told Trend.

"The day of the liberation of the city of Shusha by the Azerbaijani army is a historical and significant event. We congratulate the State of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan on the return of their historical lands, on the event, the implementation of which was demanded by the resolution of the United Nations," Bekraki said.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has announced the liberation of the city of Shusha from Armenian occupation on Nov, 8.

"It is with great pride that I declare that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all the people of Shusha!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation.