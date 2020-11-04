Presidential aide: Armenia preparing grounds for further attacks against Azerbaijani civilians

By Azernews









By Vafa Ismayilova

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Armenia is preparing grounds for further indiscriminate attacks against the Azerbaijani civilians.

Hajiyev made the remarks to the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s earlier statement that “in case of existential threat created for the Artsakh people and the Artsakh government, the defence army has an integral right to defend its population and to counter-attack the enemy”.

“By such bellicose statement and based on fabricated narrative MFA Armenia prepares the ground for indiscriminate attacks against Azerbaijani civilians. Armenia as a state sponsoring terrorism demonstrated its true face by firing Smerch and SCUD ballistic missiles to Ganja , Barda etc,” Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on November 3.

On November 4, Hajiyev reported heavy artillery shelling by Armenian troops in villages of Azerbaijan's occupied Aghdam region.

"Armenian armed forces are shelling with heavy artillery villages of occupied Aghdam region of Azerbaijan. It was obvious in the statement of MFA Armenia that they were paving the ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians," he wrote on Twitter.

Unexploded weapons

On November 3, Hajiyev posted on Twitter the video of unexploded white phosphorus ordnance being neutralized by ANAMA experts.

“Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region of Azerbaijan. Unexploded phosphorus ordinance was neutralized by ANAMA,” he said.

“Weapons containing white phosphorus are extremely toxic when inhaled, ingested or absorbed through burned areas and can have severe negative impacts on human health. Such weapons cause severe, partial to full-thickness thermal and chemical burns. Armenia used phosphorus UXOs [unexploded ordnance],” he warned.

The presidential aide also tweeted: “Attacks on civilians or civilian objects as well as on forests or other kinds of plant cover White Phosphorus shells prohibited under the Protocol III on Prohibitions or Restrictions on Use of Incendiary Weapons of UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons of 1980.”

Reconciliation not to be easy

He added that reconciliation with Armenia is not going to be easy.

“Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort. But we are ready to bring investments/our soft power to Karabakh. Azerbaijan is a multicultural society - Armenians living elsewhere in our country with no problems,“ Hajiyev tweeted.

Under the tweet, Hajiyev posted his interview with The Telegraph headlined “Azerbaijan claims to have retaken enough land in Nagorno-Karabakh war to resettle 500,000 Azeris”.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.



Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.