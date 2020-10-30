Azerbaijan bombing maternity hospital in Nagorno-Karabakh's Khankendi - fake

By Trend





Russian and Armenian propagandists have widely spread fake information about the alleged strike on a maternity hospital in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Khankendi by Azerbaijani aviation, an article published on Ukrainian Uc.od.ua website said, Trend reports.

According to the article, the propagandists, a little later, made an amendment that the strike was inflicted by Turkish F-16 planes, allegedly on the personal order of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“What is important is that this information appeared at the same time as the Armenian Armed Forces committed a bloody crime by launching missiles on the Azerbaijani city of Barda, which caused a large number of civilian casualties," said the article.

"Obviously, the information about the F-16 attack on the hospital in Khankendi was spread in order to overshadow the bloody crime of the Armenian side," said the author of the article.

The article further said that the photos from the alleged bombing of Khankendi have shown empty rooms, without any furniture, as if they were in the middle of some repairs.

"Secondly, what is worse is that we're shown a warhead that was allegedly dropped on the hospital, and the bombs after being dropped do not remain the warheads intact," said the article.

The author of the article brings up his version of the story: Armenia's air defense system reacted to something, possibly an unmanned aerial vehicle over Khankendi, and shot at it by a surface-to-air missile, so the explosion occurred above the hospital, as the pieces fell on the hospital, causing the damage.

"Instead of publishing true facts, the propagandists preferred to tell numerous readers the sorrowful story about the maternity hospital, women in labor and 'bloodthirsty Turks' bombing Khankendi on the personal order of Erdogan,” concluded the article.

As earlier reported, on October 27-28 Armenian Armed Forces made missile attacks on Barda district’s peaceful settlements (Qarayusifli village and central part of Barda city), as a result of which nearly 30 civilians were killed, and about 90 were injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.