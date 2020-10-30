TODAY.AZ / Politics

Heavily injured in Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan's Barda, brought to Baku

29 October 2020 [12:55] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Three civilians, wounded as a result of missile strike of the Armenian Armed Forces on Barda on October 29, were brought to Baku, Vidadi Isayev, head of the Barda Region Executive Power said, Trend reports.

"There are severely wounded people. Those who received moderate injuries were placed in nearby hospitals," he said.

Isayev added that as a result of the missile attack on Barda, 21 civilians were killed and about 70 were injured.

"Barda is located quite far from the front zone - 70 km. The Armenian Armed Forces are targeting civilians, using prohibited weapons," he said.


