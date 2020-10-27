Commission: Armenia didn't respond to Azerbaijan's requests for release of war prisoners

By Trend

Armenia hasn’t responded to Azerbaijan's requests and proposals on the release of prisoners of war and detained persons, as well as on the return of the bodies of servicemen, the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, Trend reports.

According to the commission, since reaching an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire in Russian Moscow on October 10, meetings between the Commission’s Chairman Ali Naghiyev and other authorized persons with the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Ariane Bauer on the above issues were held.

During the meetings, it was stressed that Azerbaijan is ready for the mutual exchange of bodies of dead servicemen from both sides, and even the return of the bodies of Armenian soldiers unilaterally, as well as the release of two Armenian servicemen and two civilians in Azerbaijan in exchange for two Azerbaijani prisoners of war held by the opposing side.

As reported, the Azerbaijani side has also expressed its readiness to unilaterally release an 85-year-old Armenian woman who was left behind by the retreating Armenian Armed Forces in the combat zone. Despite all the above, the Armenian side left the requests unresponded.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.