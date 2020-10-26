Arab analyst: Macron's anti-Islamic statements point to extreme misunderstanding of religion

By Trend





The statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Islam indicate his extreme misunderstanding of Islam, and religion in general, Famous Arab writer and analyst, Kamal al-Halbawi told Trend.

According to Halbawi, France's previous stance on the wearing of the Islamic headscarf also points to extreme contradiction and double stance on freedom and equality in the country.

"The current position of France’s president won’t harm the image of either Islam or the Prophet of Islam. Muslims of the world need to live a real Islam in order to truly be a nation of Islam and be a bright inspirer of humanity, as it is said in the Koran, and as Prophet Muhammad said," said Halbawi.

He also stressed that Muslims should turn away from overt expressions of ignorance.