By Trend

The teenagers paid tribute to the memory of a citizen of Russia, 13-year-old Artur Mayakov, who died as a result of the shelling of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

The tribute was held in front of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

13-year-old Russian citizen, Artur Mayakov was wounded on October 17 as a result of Armenia's missile strike on Ganja, and has died today, Oct.24,2020.