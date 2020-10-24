Cabinet of Ministers bans entry/exit to several Azerbaijani cities and districts

By Trend





Proceeding from the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has made amendments to the additional measures in connection with the special quarantine regime.

In accordance with the amendments, except for the movement of special vehicles, as well as trucks, along with Sabirabad city, Javad, Turkedi, Galagayin and Kurkendi villages of the Sabirabad district, Sheki city and Kish village of Sheki district, Shaglakuche and Shikhakeran villages of Lankaran district, Guba city and Rustov and Zardabi villages of Guba district, entry and exit to Mingachevir city, as well as Agstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Gakh and Zagatala districts, will be suspended from 00:00 October 24.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) October 24 through 06:00 (GMT+4) October 26 and from 00:00 (GMT+4) October 31 through 06:00 (GMT+4) November 2, along with Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Sheki, Shirvan cities and Goygol, Samukh, Sabirabad, Guba districts, the movement of public transport will be suspended in Aghstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Gakh and Zagatala districts.