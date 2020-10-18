Ministry of Emergency Situations: Search and rescue work in Azerbaijan’s Ganja over

By Trend





The Armenian Armed Forces, which continue to grossly violate the humanitarian ceasefire regime, again fired on Azerbaijan’s Ganja’s city at about 1:00 (GMT+4) on October 17, as a result of which the missiles that hit residential buildings completely destroyed them, people remained under the rubble, Trend reports on Oct. 18 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The corresponding forces and equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were brought to the scene.

As of Oct. 18, 53 people and the bodies of 13 victims have been removed from the rubble.

According to the official structures, given that no one was left under the rubble, the search and rescue work has been completed.