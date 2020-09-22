Lebanese lawyer: Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan

By Trend





The international community, including the Islamic world, must stop the terror carried out by Armenia at the state level against Azerbaijan, a famous Lebanese Lawyer, an expert on foreign policy, and international law, Tarek Chindeb told Trend.

Chindeb noted that the settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani lands by Armenians from Lebanon and Syria to change the demographic situation in the region is a crime against humanity, a gross violation of international law.

This is one of four crimes that fall under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, whose functioning is governed by the provisions of the Rome Statute, Chindeb said.

The lawyer said that the recruitment of mercenaries by Armenia for committing crimes against the indigenous population of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in exchange for the promise of citizenship and financial benefits is also an international criminal offense.

To achieve a concrete result, Azerbaijan should raise this issue not only within the country itself but also at the international level to prosecute these criminals, Chindeb noted.

The Lebanese judicial system is also obliged to take measures and bring to justice those of its citizens who participate in the illegal armed groups in occupied Karabakh, he said.

The Lebanese expert also stressed that it is necessary to pay great attention to all the facts of participation of Armenians in illegal bandit formations.

“Several days ago, there were several reports in the media confirming that extremist Armenian Christian groups, under the auspices of the French government, created support groups for "militias" who had been involved in committing crimes against the Syrian people since 2013,” said the lawyer.

“France must investigate this and bring the criminals to justice. It must remember that while these actions are an international crime, they are also punishable by the laws of France itself,” Chindeb added.