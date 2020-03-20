Azerbaijan Army takes preventive measures in connection with a coronavirus infection

By Trend

The Azerbaijan Army takes preventive measures as part of activities recommended by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on countering a new type of coronavirus infection (COV?D-19), Trend reports citing Defense Ministry.

By order of the Minister of Defense, preventive and anti-epidemiological measures against infectious diseases are carried out to prevent diseases and preserve the health of servicemen.

Periodic instructing of medical personnel is held in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense and its subordinate structures are working in an accelerated regime and carrying out activities in co-operation with the Ministry of Health and its relevant structures. Transportable mobile hospitals with a medical team, equipped with the most modern medical equipment are ready for specialized medical aid.

Additional medicaments, prophylactic and disinfectants, including protective masks, have been delivered to military units, and there is also a reserve of them. Antiseptic solutions with alcohol content for individual disinfection were placed at the entrances to the buildings.

The relevant educational work is carried out among the military personnel. Daily thermometry of the servicemen is conducted.

In military units, the process of receiving, storing and food products manufacturing, as well as the technology of cooking, are strictly observed. All military personnel are provided with high-calorie food ration and multivitamins.

In connection with the strengthening of preventive measures at checkpoints, servicemen equipped with protective clothing use a special thermometric device to measure the temperature of incoming people. Disinfection of vehicles is also carried out.



