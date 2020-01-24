Azerbaijan discloses number of foreigners with refugee status

By Trend





Some 83 foreigners received refugee status in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

“Some 2,101 people live in the country in accordance with the mandate of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Migration Service.

"Despite there are citizens of various countries who have received refugee status, most of them are citizens of Afghanistan,” Huseynov said. “Among the refugees there are also citizens of Iran, Syria, Russia and Egypt."